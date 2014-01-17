Macklemore Gives A Surprise Performance On A New York City Bus

Anyone who regularly uses public transportation in New York City is familiar with impromptu performances. Someone might start singing, rapping, dancing or ranting, and will usually give a full routine whether anyone cares or not. More often than not, most people don’t care.

But that wasn’t the case when the world famous rap duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis hopped on a Bronx bus and started performing the insanely popular single “Can’t Hold Us.”

A production team had previously rigged the bus with hidden GoPro cameras and planted a few guys with camera phones. But no one else was in on the surprise, which is being used to promote the Grammys.

It’s a Bronx bus in the video, but it’s travelling through Harlem. Check out the public transport party below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The performance took place on Nov. 15, but the Grammys released the final version of the video on Tuesday in anticipation of the awards show, which takes place Jan. 26.

TBWA/Chiat/Day LA worked with the production company Tool of North America on the event, and promised Fast Company that besides its handful of plants with cameras, the bus riders had no idea the performance was going to happen.

