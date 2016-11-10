Macklemore shared a powerful message about what he will teach his daughter with a Trump presidency on the horizon

The INSIDER Summary”

• Macklemore was shocked and disappointed in the election results.

• Macklemore says that Trump may be president, but he is not raising his daughter.

• He will encourage and teach her to love, advocate for humanity, and communicate non-violently.

Donald Trump surprised Americans and many across the world with a major upset win in the 2016 US presidential election.

One of the immediate questions following the election results was how parents and teachers should tell children that Trump won the presidency.

In an Instagram post, Grammy award winner Macklemore detailed how he, like many others, gathered around the television with family and loved ones Tuesday evening, prepared to celebrate a win for Hillary Clinton on becoming the first female president of the United States.

Of course, that wasn’t what happened.

While the singer realised he doesn’t have control over who will become president, he knew he could decide not only where he goes from here, but the sort of person his daughter will become.

The 33-year-old didn’t reveal exactly what he will tell his daughter, but he did impart something more powerful — the lessons that he will teach her in the following days, months, and years to ensure she becomes whoever and whatever she wants to be.

“I will teach my daughter to love. All people, regardless of the colour of their skin, gender, religious beliefs, sexual orientation or where their birth certificate says they’re from,” Macklemore wrote on Instagram. “I will teach her how important it is to be an advocate for humanity. Not just the portion of humanity that benefits her. I will teach her non violent communication. That in the face of hatred we must love each other even harder. Not give in. Not get discouraged or feel like our progress in the past is void. Keeping fighting for all of us, with an emphasis on those that and have been the most affected by systemic oppression. I will teach her that when she is silent during moments of injustice, she is siding with the oppressor.”

“Donald Trump is not raising my daughter. I am,” he continued. “I get to encourage and nurture her to be who she wants to be. Teach her that her voice and actions can change the world. Teach her that she can do anything that a man can do. And one day, even become president of the United States of America.”

It’s sound advice for any parents who are deciding on the right words to say to inquisitive children wondering why America didn’t elect the first female president. Trump’s presidency is something many are grappling with themselves post election — but the actions you take moving forward will be remembered by your children for years to come.

Here’s the full post from Macklemore along with an image of his daughter:



You can read it in full below:

I am disappointed, shocked and shaken at my core by what has transpired tonight. I gathered around the TV with my family and loved ones, ready to celebrate history being made. My daughter had this little blue dress on. I was ready to pop the Martinelli’s and hold her, watching Hilary Clinton become the first female president of the United States of America. But…It didn’t happen. I had a sick feeling in my gut, riddled with anxiety as the polls started coming in. After hours of a growing pit in my stomach, it was over. I left the TV, grabbed my daughter and took her to bed. But now, as I’m laying next to my her as she sleeps, I remember. Remember what I have control over and what I don’t. I don’t have control over Donald Trump becoming president. That has been decided. But what I do have control over is where I go from here. I will teach my daughter to love. All people, regardless of the colour of their skin, gender, religious beliefs, sexual orientation or where their birth certificate says they’re from. I will teach her how important it is to be an advocate for humanity. Not just the portion of humanity that benefits her. I will teach her non violent communication. That in the face of hatred we must love each other even harder. Not give in. Not get discouraged or feel like our progress in the past is void. Keeping fighting for all of us, with an emphasis on those that and have been the most affected by systemic oppression. I will teach her that when she is silent during moments of injustice, she is siding with the oppressor. I will teach her that walls divide people, and by their nature cannot bring us closer. And that just because someone holds the most powerful position in the world, does not make that person right, just or fair. Donald Trump is not raising my daughter. I am. I get to encourage and nurture her to be who she wants to be. Teach her that her voice and actions can change the world. Teach her that she can do anything that a man can do. And one day, even become president of the United States of America. I have work to do. It starts now. And that work is the only thing bringing me peace at the moment.”

