MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, donated $1.7 billion on Wednesday. By Friday, she'd made it all back — and then some.

Taylor Nicole Rogers
ReutersJeff Bezos and then-wife MacKenzie Bezos at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

