MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, donated $1.7 billion on Wednesday. By Friday, she'd made it all back — and then some.

- MacKenzie Scott (formerly MacKenzie Bezos) announced Wednesday that she had donated $US1.7 billion to 116 different organisations tackling a variety of social issues.
- By Friday afternoon, the value of her stake in Amazon had grown so much that she is is now richer than she was before the gift, according to CNBC’s Robert Frank.
- Scott, an author by trade, became a billionaire following her 2019 divorce from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Scott received 25% of Bezos’ stake in the e-commerce giant, minus voting control, after helping him found the company in 1997.
- Scott has a net worth of $US60.8 billion, per Bloomberg’s latest available estimate.
- The value of Amazon shares has skyrocketed during the pandemic, helping Bezos’ net worth reach new all-time highs, too.
- The $US1.7 billion gift is likely only the start of Scott’s philanthropic efforts. She signed the Giving Pledge in 2019.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.