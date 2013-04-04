Here's What '7th Heaven' Little Sister Ruthie Camden Looks Like Today

Actress Mackenzie Rosman joined the cast of “7th Heaven” at just seven-years-old in 1996.



Rosman played littlest sister and minister’s daughter, Ruthie Camden, until 2007, when the longtime series went off the air.

Here she is, her famous curly hair straightened, posing with some of her “7th Heaven” family at age 12 in 2001:

And here she is at an Academy event in 2009 at age 20:

Most recently, a photographer posted the below photo of 23-year-old Mackenzie during a shoot for her upcoming feature in Maxim magazine.

After appearing in “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” Mackenzie has three independent films lined up for 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.