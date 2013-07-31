'7th Heaven' Little Sister Ruthie Camden Is All Grown Up And Posing For Maxim

Actress Mackenzie Rosman joined the cast of “7th Heaven” at just seven-years-old in 1996.



Rosman played littlest sister and minister’s daughter, Ruthie Camden, until 2007, when the longtime series went off the air.

Here she is, her famous curly hair straightened, posing with some of her “7th Heaven” family at age 12 in 2001:

And here she is at an Academy event in 2009 at age 20:

Most recently, the 23-year-old can be seen posing in her underwear for Maxim magazine:

But Rosman isn’t the first “7th heaven” cast member to pose nearly nude for a magazine.

Her co-star Jessica Biel bared almost all in Gear magazine in 2000.

“I was probably nine at the time, but I remember that. It was a big deal,” Rosman says of Biel’s photo shoot. “The magazine was banned on set, I think by orders of Aaron Spelling. I sneaked a peek at it, though. It was racy gossip amongst the women of ‘7th Heaven’!”

After appearing in “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” Mackenzie has three independent films lined up for 2013.

Not to mention a role in SyFy’s upcoming TV movie “Ghost Shark,” not to be confused with “Sharknado.”

