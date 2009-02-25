Mack the Strife on Charlie Rose

Morgan Stanley chief John Mack showed up to hit Charlie Rose’s cream puffs last night and talked about how worried he was in September, about whether his firm would survive, how executive compensation has gotten out of hand (easy to say once you’ve cashed a $40 million paycheck), and competing in a world of salary caps.



