Mack, Blankfein, and Dimon Arrive At New York Fed For High Level Meeting

CNBC just reported that Jamie Dimon, Lloyd Blankfein, and John Mack all recently arrived at the Maiden Lane headquarters of the New York Fed.

It immediately sent chills through our now complacent souls.

But apparently we are not on the verge of a new financial crisis. They are meeting at the Fed to discuss executive compensation.

It does bring back memories, however.

