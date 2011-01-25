US

The Macintosh Computer Turns 27 Years Old Today

William Wei

On January 24, 1984, Steve Jobs introduced the first Macintosh computer in front of a live audience – just two days after the groundbreaking “1984” Apple commercial aired during Super Bowl XVIII (h/t Tuaw).

At 27-years of age, the Macintosh has certainly changed over the years. Watch Steve Jobs demo the first Macintosh computer:

