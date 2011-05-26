Macho Man Randy Savage Shoot Interview

IGN sat down with Randy Savage in 2000 to conduct “Inside the Madness” for a rare shoot interview. The Macho King talks about a number of subjects including Hulk Hogan, returning to the WWE, WCW, & much more.



I have interviewed hundreds of pro wrestlers over the years on Shoot Interviews and radio shows but I never had the opportunity to sit down with the former WWE and WCW world champion. Sitting here and watching this interview I wish I had because Savage comes across as a funny, genuine guy and appeared to have no limits on questions from the interviewer. It is a shame Randy Savage never did anything more extensive because I can’t imagine that a lengthy interview would be nothing short of fantastic.

In just under 20 minutes Savage reflects on his career current, past, and future. There are a number of really fascinating stories that came out of this short chat with the wrestling icon. The interview appears to have taken place in 2000 which would place it right before WCW went out of business. This brings up an interesting story about WCW at the time which could have turned into an all time blunder.

Continue reading & see the video at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.