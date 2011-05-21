Macho Man Randy Savage Dies In Car Accident

Photo: Wikipedia

It is with great sadness that I have to write about the death of Randy Savage today. TMZ.com is reportingthat former WWE champion Randy Savage has died in a car accident. Savage’s brother Lanny Poffo confirms the news.I am filled with emotion and have chills as I sit here and write this. I saw an email come through from TMZ.com but didn’t believe it. I thought it was some goofy hoax or cruel headline. Well apparently it is true and it is a terrible day for pro wrestling and the friends and family of Randy Poffo. Randy Savage was 58 years old.



I was a big Randy Savage fan growing up. As a tape trader, Savage got my attention with his feud in Memphis against Jerry Lawler. I was always a fan who loved promos and wrestling interviews and Savage was tremendous. Watching Savage’s intensity for the first time was unlike anything I was watching in the WWF or even NWA. It was apparent quick that Savage was on his way to greatness.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.