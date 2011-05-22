Macho Madness - The Randy Savage Ultimate Collection DVD Review

The words legend and pioneer are used loosely in pro wrestling. However, both words apply when speaking about Randy Savage. This is why I got so excited when I received the new WWE 3-disc DVD Macho Madness: The Randy Savage Collection.

I can’t say enough great things about this DVD. I was a big Randy Savage fan growing up. I noticed something different about Savage the second he debuted in the WWF. Savage was quick, charismatic, athletic, and often had the best matches on the cards. Savage was definitely a notch above his peers, playing second only to Hulk Hogan.

This DVD captures all of Savage’s great moments in his WWF career. The DVD chronicles some of Savage’s greatest rivalries and legendary matches from the 80s and 90s. Savage’s WCW career is also covered as well to close out the video. This DVD is a must for anyone that grew up on the Macho Man or heard the legendary tales of WrestleMania III, the crazy angles, and Savage’s legendary promos.



