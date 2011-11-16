Machinima, a "Third Wave Television Network," Claims One Billion Monthly Views on YouTube



MONACO – Cote d’Azur – Machinima, the Los Angeles-based video site for video gamers, is a kind of “third wave” of a television network, says CEO Allen DeBevoise in this interview with Beet.TV.



The publisher distributes only on YouTube and registers one billion video views per month with about 20 per cent of the views now on mobile, he says in this interview at the Monaco Media Forum.

Machinima is part of the YouTube’s new massive channel push.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

