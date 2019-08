The Chocolate World 24kg Automatic Tempering Machine is an essential tool for industrial bakers. In this video, the Australian-based Vanrooy factory uses the Enrobing Attachment to bathe desserts in a thick, warm fountain of chocolate.

Written by Eloise Kirn and produced by David Fang

