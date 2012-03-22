Machine Learning Is The Solution To Business Success

Business not using machine learning to augment the products and services will find it difficult to compete in the future according to panelists at GigaOm’s Structure:Data event on Wednesday. Not only will these companies be at a competitive disadvantage at first, it will get worse. Why? Machine learning solutions will only gain more intelligence with additional data and techniques.



