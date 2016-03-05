This machine keeps a heart alive while it's headed to transplant surgery

The longer a heart is cut off from oxygen and blood flow, the less likely it is to function well post-surgery. But Dr. Waleed Hassanein’s medical device company, TransMedics, invented a machine that could eventually change the success rate for organ transplantation, as it can revive hearts after they have stopped beating.

