Machine Gun Kelly says he only appeared in ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ to meet Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in 2021. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Machine Gun Kelly appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Friday.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared how he met his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox.

The couple worked together on the 2021 film “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”

Machine Gun Kelly shared why he accepted a recent movie role — and it involved his current girlfriend, Megan Fox.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” during which he painted the host’s fingernails as they chatted in front of the live studio audience.

“Can I ask how you guys met? Did you get set up on a date,” Barrymore, 46, asked.

Kelly, 31, then explained that they met on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in March 2020.

“We were filming a movie which ironically the only reason I took the movie was because they were like, ‘Your scenes with Megan Fox’ and I was like, ‘I’ll take the movie,'” Kelly said.

Kelly continued, sharing that he would stand outside her trailer for a chance meeting.

“My gut is always right and I’m grateful for it,” he said, adding, “for some reason I knew she would invite me for lunch.”

“Then, all of a sudden, someone came over and was like, ‘Megan wants to know if you want to have lunch in her trailer.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so surprised. Yeah, absolutely.'”

Kelly said he went inside of Fox’s trailer, and she asked how he was feeling.

“I’m lost,” Kelly said at the time. “She said, ‘Let’s find you,’ and I was like … killed me. She was cupid.”

In May 2020, Fox appeared in Kelly’s music video for “Bloody Valentine” before the two were spotted kissing the next month. That June, Kelly confirmed that they were dating in a Twitter post.

One month later, Kelly appeared to compare “Midnight on the Switchgrass” to the trash-can emoji after he and Fox reportedly skipped the film premiere.