Machine Gun Kelly says he and Megan Fox will get married once they find a ‘gothic’ venue that can build him a ‘red river’ for the wedding

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Machine Gun Kelly’s UN/DN LAQR

Machine Gun Kelly said that his wedding to Megan Fox is pending him finding a location that matches his “artistic” vision.

The singer appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” while promoting new music, including the single “Emo Girl” featuring Willow Smith. On the show, he discussed his engagement to actor Megan Fox, who he proposed to in January.

When Corden asked when they were planning on getting married, the answer was complicated.

“When they can build me like, a red river with like, gothic —,” Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, said, trailing off and thinking.

“The location is hard. Trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic,” he said, pointing at his head.

“I love the idea of a red river and a gothic setting,” Corden said.

Like Kelly’s vision for their eventual wedding, the couple’s relationship has been full of “gothic” elements from the start.

Kelly and Fox first confirmed their relationship in June 2020, using lyrics from his song “Bloody Valentine” to nod to their relationship on Twitter. On Valentine’s Day in 2021, he suggested that he wore Fox’s blood in a necklace.

He eventually proposed to her on January 11, 2022, using a custom engagement ring that included both an emerald and a diamond to represent their individual birthstones. Additionally, as Kelly told Vogue, the bands on the ring are actually thorns, meaning that if Fox tries to take the ring off it hurts.

“Love is pain,” Kelly told Vogue.

Kelly proposed to Fox in January, they announced on Instagram at the time.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” Fox wrote in an Instagram post about their engagement.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she wrote. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.”