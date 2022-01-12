Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged after a year and a half of dating

Fox and Kelly at the 2021 MTV VMAs. ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox revealed their engagement on Wednesday.

The pair posted videos on Instagram, adding that Kelly popped the question the day before.

Kelly and Fox began dating in the summer of 2020.

Musician Machine Gun Kelly and actress Megan Fox revealed they are engaged in dual Instagram posts, shared on Wednesday.

The couple first announced their relationship in the summer of 2020, following the “Jennifer’s Body” actress’ split from actor Brian Austin Kelly.

In a post on Fox’s Instagram account, she shared a video of Kelly getting down on one knee with a ring on Tuesday.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” Fox wrote in the caption. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she continued. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

“…and then we drank each other’s blood,” the actress concluded in the caption.

Kelly also shared his own post showcasing the ring’s diamond and emerald stones — his and her birthstones, respectively.

“i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” Kelly captioned the post.

This story is breaking. Check back for more details.