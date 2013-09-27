Mystery Machine Gun Found In Closet At JFK Airport

A machine gun was found stashed in a closet at one of JFK Airport’s biggest terminals, ABC 7

reports.

Police aren’t sure who owns the gun, according to the news station.

The gun was found in a management closet, stored in a plastic case with no ammunition. Port Authority is running ballistics on the gun in an attempt to determine who owns it.

The terminal the gun was found at is used by international airlines.

