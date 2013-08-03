The Latest Ridiculous Trailer For 'Machete Kills' Features Girls Kicking Butt

The latest trailer for “Machete Kills” is out and it’s nothing short of explosive, featuring an absurd number of celebrities.

Imagine a world with U.S. president Charlie Sheen, a villainous Mel Gibson (named Luthor Voz), machine-gun, bra-wearing Sofia Vergara, a one-eyed Michelle Rodriguez, a sexy Amber Heard, and Lady Gaga as a character named La Chameleón.

The first film in 2010 also displayed quite the range in celebrity talent from Robert De Niro to Lindsay Lohan and earned a total of $US44 million worldwide.

“Machete Kills” comes to theatres September 13.

