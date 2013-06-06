The Ridiculous New 'Machete Kills' Movie Poster Featuring Sofia Vergara

Character posters for upcoming film “Machete Kills” have started to roll out and the latest Sofia Vergara one doesn’t hold anything back.



Film distributor Open Road Films shows it knows how to take full advantage of Vergara’s assets in its latest marketing device.

Here’s the first one that was released earlier. Notice there are no guns.

Open Road Films

There they are in the new one.

Open Road FilmsLooks like they had some inspiration from Katy Perry.

screengrabThe film is Robert Rodriguez’s sequel to 2010 film “Machete” and follows the adventures of gun-slinging Danny Trejo after he’s recruited on a mission by the President.

“Machete Kills” comes out September 13.

