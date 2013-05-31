Pretty Much Every Celebrity Appears In The First Wacky Trailer For 'Machete Kills'

The first trailer for Robert Rodriguez’s “Machete Kills” features Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Mel Gibson, Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez, Amber Heard, Antonio Banderas, and Charlie Sheen (as Carlos Estevez).



Even Lady Gaga has a role in the film!

Due in theatres September 13, “Machete Kills” features Danny Trejo as a Machete, who is recruited by the President to stop a billionaire arms dealer.

And it looks ridiculous. But maybe in a good way?

Watch the below trailer (in both Spanish and English) and decide for yourself.

