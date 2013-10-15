'Captain Phillips' Crushes 'Machete' Bomb -- Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Open Road Films No amount of star power could help Robert Rodriguez’s ‘Machete’ sequel.

So much for Lady Gaga’s debut in theatres.

While “Captain Phillips” and “Gravity” may have led the box office, it was a terrible first weekend for star-packed “Machete Kills.”

Robert Rodriguez’s second film in the franchise bombed over the weekend despite Sofia Vergara, Charlie Sheen, Michelle Rodriguez, Jessica Alba, Mel Gibson, and more appearing in the film.

How badly did it perform? Last week’s bomb, “Runner, Runner” nearly performed better than it.

Out of the top 10 this week are Lionsgate’s “Pulling Strings” and James Gandolfini’s “Enough Said.”

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood:

10 . “Baggage Claim” barely makes it on the list with $US2 million. Starring Taye Diggs and Paula Patton, the Fox Searchlight film brought in a poor $US18.3 million in three weeks.

9. “Don Jon” brings in another $US2.3 million this weekend. This will probably be the final week for Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s porn film in the top 10 with new releases including a “Carrie” remake out next weekend. While JGL’s directorial debut did well, the film may have made more if the advertising for the film — which was Scarlett-Johansson-centric — wasn’t so much of a bait and switch. It came as a surprise when Julianne Moore — someone barely shown in the trailers — had a rather important and surprising role near the film’s end.

8. Formula One film “Rush” is no hit here moving down another three spots this weekend grossing $US2.4 million. However, the Ron Howard film does have some traction overseas. In four weeks, the film has earned nearly $US70 million with the majority of its money ($47 million) coming from the foreign box office.

7. “Insidious 2” moved down one spot with $US3.6 million in week five. The film, which cost an estimated $US5 million, has brought in an impressive $US104 million during its run in theatres so far.

6. Hugh Jackman’s performance in kidnapper film “Prisoners” moves down two notches earning $US3.67 million. For all the hype the movie has built, it has earned $US76 million at theatres worldwide.

5. Ben Affleck and Justin Timberlake’s high-stakes gambling game “Runner, Runner” dropped another 51% with $US3.7 million in its second week. Surprisingly, the film is making much more money overseas — a huge $US31 million

4. Despite opening in more than 2,500 theatres, “Machete Kills” film brought in $US3.8 million. That’s significantly lower than the $US11.4 million the original made upon its debut in 2010.

3. “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” continues to reign in theatres for Sony with $US14.2 million. The film will cross the $US100 million mark worldwide this week.

2. Tom Hanks’ pirate film “Captain Phillips” took in a huge $US26 million haul opening weekend. After a summer with a few disappointing film performances — “White House Down” and “The Mortal Instruments” — Sony needed “Captain Phillips” to be a win. It delivered.

1. “Gravity” nearly did as well in its second weekend at the box office with a huge $US44 million. That’s only a 20% drop from what the film made opening weekend ($55 million). The George Clooney and Sandra Bullock film will make it to $US200 million worldwide this week.

