Manchester United/Manchester City Game On Saturday Will Feature The Most Expensive Teams In Sports History

The combined rosters of Manchester United and Manchester City cost their teams around $850 million in transfer fees and salaries, making Saturday’s game the most expensive in sports history.



The cost of this game will be eclipsed three more times before the end of this season, when each of these teams play Chelsea (Manchester United will twice), as the combined expenses of the players eeks closer and closer to $1 billion for a game.

As always, money doesn’t buy wins. Manchester United is the third-ranked team in the world while Manchester City is #11.

