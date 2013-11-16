Macfarlane Is Under Pressure And Blaming GM For The Governments Lack Of Commitment To Holden

Photo: Getty/ Ian Waldie

Industry Minister Ian Macfarlane has been criticised for setting Holden up as the villain after a global executive from ­General Motors declined an invitation to meet with the federal government this week.

Stefan Jacoby, the regional chief of GM, meet with executives at Melbourne’s Holden headquarters on Monday.

Macfarlane has said Jacoby’s rejection showed “a lack of sensitivity” towards the importance of the current situation for Holden in Australia, but many believe the MPs reaction is a sign of a losing battle against Treasurer Joe Hockey, who is against further subsidies for Holden.

“Hockey has won the day and Macca is pissed off and he’s trying to blame Holden,” one politician told The Financial review.

The Fin reports a Holden spokesman said the visit by Jacoby was rushed and he did not have time to meet any government representatives.

The comments follow South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill’s launch of his “more than cars” campaign which shows the impacts on the industry and employment should Holden close.

