The reviews are in -- here's what people are saying about Apple's latest laptop

The first batch of reviews for Apple’s new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar are in, and they’re mixed.

If you need a new laptop, are a Mac user, and have the money to spend, go ahead and buy the new MacBook Pro, my colleague Steve Kovach writes.

“The latest MacBook Pro model is slimmer, more powerful, and downright attractive,” he wrote.”It’s the best MacBook you can buy, but it’s also not for everyone.”

Other reviewers had issues with the laptop’s battery life, next-generation Thunderbolt ports, and questioned the usefulness of the laptop’s banner new feature, a touchscreen strip that replaces the function keys that Apple calls Touch Bar.

The new MacBook Pro comes in three main versions: one with a 13-inch screen without the Touch Bar touchscreen keyboard integration, one with a 13-inch screen and a Touch Bar, and one with a 15-inch screen and a Touch Bar. These reviews focus on the versions with the Touch Bar.

Here’s what tech pundits are saying about Apple’s latest computer:

