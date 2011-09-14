Apple Will Upgrade The MacBook Pro This Fall (But Don't Get Too Excited)

Photo: Apple

Apple will launch a slight refresh to the MacBook Pro this fall in time for the holidays, according to Apple Insider.Don’t get too excited. It’s only a minor refresh with the faster processors Intel announced last week. The quad-core i7 processors will get a bump to 2.4GHz, 2.5GHz and 2.7GHz.



It won’t be the major MacBook redesign we’ve been hearing about, nor is there any indication of a super-thin “Air” model.

Don’t Miss: Our review of the new MacBook Air

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.