rumour: Apple Is About To Completely Redesign The MacBook Pro

Photo: Dylan Love, Business Insider

Apple’s MacBook Pro will see a “radical redesign” before the end of the year, a source tells Apple Insider.Apple will aim to bring some of the characteristics of the MacBook Air to the Pro.



We’ll supposedly see an ultra-thin enclosure and the optical drive will vanish. No more spinning hard disks, either. The new MacBook Pro will reportedly sport flash-based storage, meaning extended battery life and speedier read/write speeds.

In short, it will be exactly like the MacBook Air. Just a little better in every category.

We’ve long heard rumours that Apple could introduce a 15-inch MacBook Air (it’s currently offered in only 11″ or 13″), so we’re open to the possibility that this is just a bigger, souped-up Air.

