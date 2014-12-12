Instantly Expand Your MacBook's Memory With HyperDrive [25% Off]

One of the most common problems with all laptops is memory. You buy one that you think will have enough memory to last a lifetime, and then you take a bunch of photos and videos, and all of a sudden you’re out of space and faced with having to delete something.

One solution is an external hard drive, but they can be inconvenient to carry around when you’re on the go. HyperDrive is a great solution for MacBooks. It’s a plug and play microSD adaptor that sits flush, blends right in thanks to its aluminium finish, and is easy to remove if needed.

HyperDrive comes with a free 8GB microSD card, but works with any standard microSD, so you can upgrade the size.

Full specs:

Plug-and-play seamless microSD memory expansion for MacBook

Works with any microSD, microSDHC, microSDXC (including 128GB) memory card

Supports high speed Class 10/UHS-I/U1/U3 up to 95MB/s

Sits completely flushed inside the MacBook SD memory card slot

Features a MacBook matching aluminium cap

Patented design features a tiny groove which allows for easy removal

Depth: 21mm

Width: 24mm

Thickness: 2mm

Weight: <1g

