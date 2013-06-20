It Looks Like Wi-Fi On The New MacBook Air Isn't Working For A Lot Of Owners

Apple customers are complaining and Gizmodo took notice: Wi-Fi capability on some new MacBook Airs has been bugging out.



Here’s how one customer described his problem:

I have a brand new MacBook Air which is able to connect to the internet for just a minute or two before suddenly it drops out. This is even though the signal still shows at full strength and all my other devices are still able to surf the net as per normal.

Thankfully, all might not be lost. A user in the Apple support forums aptly going by the name “wifiguru” says that you might simply need to upgrade your Wi-Fi router’s firmware to get it up to date with the latest software.

Others have had success by changing the channel on their modems.

The issue affects the new model of the MacBook Air that Apple launched last week. The computer looks the same as before, but has amazing battery life (13 hours in some cases) and a faster processor from Intel.

Are you having Wi-Fi trouble with your MacBook Air? Let us know in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.