Our Brand New MacBook Air Finally Arrived!

Dylan Love
macbook air

Photo: Dylan Love

We were excited to read the system specs on the refreshed line of MacBook Airs.Almost everything had been seriously amped up — the processor, the solid state hard drive, and the RAM all saw tremendous improvements.

We were even more excited when we got one for ourselves. (Thanks, FedEx guy!)

You can expect a full review in the near future, but until then, here’s our unboxing of the new MacBook Air.

It arrived in this nondescript box, the same way Apple ships all its products.

A quick cut across the top of the box and there it is -- our new MacBook Air.

Apple's famous minimalist packaging.

There's the name of the device, in case you forget what it is as you open it.

Just as minimal on the inside as it is on the outside.

Hello to you, too.

All the tiny print. We tore this off pretty quickly.

Here we are. Let's open it up.

It won't really do anything until we turn it on.

Boot-up time is just SECONDS. This blew us away.

Here's our desktop after startup. The screen is gorgeous.

It has such a slender profile.

From left to right, here's the SD port, USB port, and Thunderbolt interface.

The opposite angle.

Closer up we see power, the USB port, and headphone jack.

Want to learn about what led up to this computer?

Click here for 10 things we recently learned about Steve Jobs >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.