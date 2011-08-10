Our Brand New MacBook Air Finally Arrived!

Photo: Dylan Love

We were excited to read the system specs on the refreshed line of MacBook Airs.Almost everything had been seriously amped up — the processor, the solid state hard drive, and the RAM all saw tremendous improvements.



We were even more excited when we got one for ourselves. (Thanks, FedEx guy!)

You can expect a full review in the near future, but until then, here’s our unboxing of the new MacBook Air.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.