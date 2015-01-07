Here Are The Details On This Year's Totally Redesigned MacBook Air

The next MacBook Air will feature an incredibly thin body and a high-resolution display, reports 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.

Here’s what Gurman says will be different about the next MacBook Air:

The 12-inch model will be about the size of the current 11-inch MBA, but with smaller bezels to accommodate a larger screen

The keyboard will run edge-to-edge, and each key will be slightly closer to each other.

The trackpad will be roughly the same size, but won’t “click” like past models. This tradeoff seems to have been made for overall thinness.

The speakers and ventilation will be above the keyboard, also for thinness.

Apple is ditching nearly every port on the new MBA, except a headphone jack and a smaller type-C USB port. It seems like the MagSafe charging port is out as well.

Apple is expected to unveil the new MacBook Air early this year, though it could also debut at the company’s developer conference in June.

