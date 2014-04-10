The Internet Helped Police Catch The Alleged Thief Who Stole A Woman's MacBook Air

Earlier this week, a woman in San Francisco had her laptop stolen from a local coffee shop when she left her items unattended during a bathroom break.

Now, just a few days later, police have arrested someone in connection with the theft after a local resident recognised the alleged thief from a video uploaded by the victim, Ahryuan Moon.

A 32-year-old woman named Paul Raynal has been charged and is currently being detained, the San Francisco Police Department told Business Insider.

Police said the suspect was spotted at a Starbucks on Clay St. by an employee who had seen Moon’s video. Raynal was wearing the same outfit she had worn in the video Moon posted online, according to the authorities.

Raynal was then detained and taken to San Francisco’s Central Station by police where she was positively identified using Moon’s video. She is currently booked on a number of charges, which include burglary, possession of stolen property, falsifying her identity to police officers, probabtion violation, and attempting to use someone else’s identity to identify herself. There was also a warrant for parole violation issued for Raynal.

Moon took to the Web earlier this week to post images of the alleged thief taken from the coffee shop’s surveillance camera. She called out to the Web for help, and the response was overwhelming.

A video of the security camera footage uploaded to YouTube amassed more than 200,000 views in a few short days, sparking a comment thread that was more than 200 entries long.

Moon’s blog post had also been shared to Reddit, and a few publications, including Business Insider and local San Francisco news outlets, covered the theft.

Here are the images taken from the coffee shop’s surveillance camera, which Moon posted to her personal blog.

