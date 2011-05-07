These Guys Will Make Your MacBook Air More Powerful Than Ever

Other World Computing, the online computer parts sales site, is offering a massive 480 GB flash drive for MacBook Airs.



Right now, the biggest drive you can get in a MacBook Air is 256 GB, so this is a nice upgrade for anyone who wants a lot more storage.

OWC also says the drive transfers data faster than the ones Apple includes.

The downside? Like all flash drives, this thing will cost you. The 480 GB version comes in at a whopping $1,579.99. You can buy a brand new MacBook for that. But if you have the money to burn, go for it.

You can check out all of OWC’s flash drive options for the MacBook Air here.

[Via Slashgear]

