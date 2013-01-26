Act Fast: You Can Get The MacBook Air Starting At $799 Right Now At Best Buy

Photo: Apple

We just got tipped to a great deal on Apple’s current generation MacBook Air via The Verge.Best Buy has Apple’s thin and light MacBook Air laptop for $200 off. The sale is good today and tomorrow.



That cuts down the price of the entry-level 11-inch MacBook Air to $799.

This is obviously while supplies last, so don’t sit on this one for too long if you need a new laptop.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.