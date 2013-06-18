The Reviews Of Apple's New MacBook Air Are In And Everyone Is Freaking Out Over The Amazing 13-Hour Battery Life

Apple recently refreshed its MacBook Air lineup, and the reviews are coming in.



The new MacBook Air looks the same, but it now has a faster, energy-efficient processor from Intel and incredible battery life — up to 11 hours in one model.

It sounds pretty impressive, and the first round of reviews certainly back that up. In fact, it seems like some reviewers were able to squeeze out 13 hours or more from the Air’s battery.

The overall consensus is that the new MacBook Air offers ridiculously long battery life and decent graphics, but with a small drop in raw processing power.

The Air’s resolution is starting to feel dated too. The screen isn’t as sharp as Apple’s Retina MacBook Pro and there are several Windows laptops such as Sony’s VAIO Pro series with amazing displays.

Here’s what the reviewers had to say about the new Apple MacBook Air:

The Verge’s Nilay Patel was floored at the MacBook Air’s battery life — which exceeded his expectations — and found the dip in processing power a worthy tradeoff:

13 hours and 29 minutes. That’s all you really need to know — that’s how long the new MacBook Air running Safari lasted running The Verge Battery Test, which cycles through a series of websites and images at 65 per cent brightness. Run time in Chrome was shorter, at 11 hours and 29 minutes, but both are still ridiculously impressive. In fact, it’s the record for a laptop running our test without an external battery.

PCMag’s Joel Santo Domingo said that the Air would be a favourite of road warriors everywhere:

With the latest MacBook Air 13-inch, you have a fully functional ultraportable laptop with extremely long battery life, as it should be. If you need to do real work on a plane, train, or out in the field, get a MacBook Air 13-inch. It’s our new Editors’ Choice winner for mainstream ultraportable laptops.

Engadget’s Tim Stevens lamented the lack of Retina display, but was still impressed at its longevity and boot-up speed:

While I/O performance and battery life definitely set it ahead of the crowd, and its overall design and keyboard / trackpad combo are as good as ever, that middling display resolution is evolving from an excusable omission to a proper handicap.

Gizmodo UK’s Chris Mills wasn’t impressed with the average graphical power and lack of design innovation, but was won over by the sheer enormity of the Air’s battery life:

The battery makes this Air what it is, and that is properly ridiculous. On a video run-down test: — streaming Nyan Cat over Wi-Fi, with brightness on 80 per cent — the Air lasted 13 hours 6 minutes. Thirteen hours and six frigging minutes. That’s well over double the six-hour life of this generation’s Ultrabooks, more than the most stamina-happy tablets, and way more than any smartphone.

