Apple Will Refresh The MacBook Air And Add A 15-Inch Model Next Year

Apple will refresh its line of MacBook Airs in 2011 and add a new 15-inch model in Q1 2012, according to a DigiTimes report.



The report says that the first wave of the new Airs are already in production. Prices on the current line of Airs are expected to drop before the refresh hits.

rumours about a 15-inch MacBook Air have been circulating for months now, but this is the first time we’ve heard that they’re actually in production.

