Apple's New MacBook Air Isn't Just Sexy, It's Also Super-Profitable

Here’s another thing that sets Apple apart from its competitors: When Apple introduces sexy, new products — even when they’re cheaper than what they replace — it also finds a way to make them more profitable.



Case in point: The sexy new MacBook Air laptops, which carry higher profit margins than Apple’s overall notebook business, according to Gleacher & Co. analyst Brian Marshall, via Macworld.

The new MacBook Air “sports margins between 28% and 37%,” Gregg Keizer writes, “That’s significantly above the approximately 20% margin for Apple’s entire notebook line.” (These stats don’t include marketing, design, or software costs.)

In true Apple fashion, the higher-end models are actually more profitable than the entry-level models, too. The $999 baseline MacBook Air may get people in the door, but if they’re seduced by any of Apple’s available upgrades, they’ll be even more profitable for the company.

