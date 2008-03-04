MacBook Air Flying Off Shelves? (AAPL)

Apple’s super-thin MacBook Air looks like a hit. A month after it launched, it’s out of stock in cities around the country, including New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, Ars Technica reports.



Ars’ Ken Fisher did the rounds in Boston last weekend, reporting sold-out stock in many area Apple stores. One employee told him that some customers were spending $3,100 on the MacBook Air edition with a solid-state hard drive rather than waiting for a $1,800 standard edition.

This is great news for Apple (AAPL): The MacBook Air had its share of sceptics — people whining about “missing” features like a built-in DVD drive, cellular Internet access, and removable battery — but that doesn’t seem to be dampening demand.

Our question: What’s the MacBook Air cannibalising? If people are buying $1,800 MacBook Airs instead of $1,100 MacBooks, that’s good for Apple — the same number of units sold, but a higher average selling price. If people are buying MacBook Airs instead of Sony (SNE) or HP (HPQ) PCs, or as second Macs, that’s even better.

Apple’s only concern: If people were opting for the Air instead of spending $2,000 or more on a MacBook Pro. But given the big difference in performance between the two — the Pro is a lot faster, has more features, and probably a different audience — we don’t think that’s the case.

