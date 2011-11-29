MacBook Air Owners Unite! Here Is The Solution To All Our Peripheral Woes

If you have a MacBook Air and a second monitor, you probably have a morning routine similar to mine.



I come into the office and I set it on a plastic stand. Then I root around the back of my desk (or under it) and find the cord that attaches the Air to my monitor. Then I do the same thing four more times for my power cord, ethernet cord, earphones, and USB hub.

Did you know we don’t have to live this way?

Or rather, soon, we won’t?

That’s because a guy named Kitae Kwon has designed something called the LandingZone – a really handy docking station for MacBook Air users.

You snap your laptop into it, and BOOM!, it’s hooked up to your monitor and the rest of your peripherals.

It’s a literal snap, people.

Click here for photos of Kwon’s dock >>

Here’s a demonstration video:



The LandingZone doesn’t actually exist in production yet because it’s just a Kickstarter project. Kwon says he needs $50,000 to change that. So far he has $12,000 or so.

Contribute $139 toward the goal, and you get one once Kwon starts producing them at scale.

