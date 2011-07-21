There's A MacBook Air Glitch That Won't Let You Upgrade To Lion

Some MacBook Air users are having difficulty upgrading to Lion due to a glitch with the Mac App Store.



Keep in mind this only seems to affect the last model of MacBook Airs, not the new models that launched yesterday.

The problem occurs when users upgrade to Mac OS 10.6.8, the latest version of Snow Leopard that preps your machine for the Lion upgrade.

After upgrading to 10.6.8, some MacBook Air users are reporting problems signing in to the Mac App Store. Instead, there’s an error message that says “Your device or computer could not be verified. Contact support for assistance.”

This only seems to affect the Mac App Store, as users are still able to sign in with their Apple ID to iTunes and the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

There are several forums on apple.com like this one with users complaining of similar problems.

Some suggest deleting a file located here in the Finder: /Library/Preferences/SystemConfiguration/NetworkInterfaces.plist

But that doesn’t seem to work for everyone.

We tried contacting Apple support about the issue, but were told the error is due to high demand for OS X Lion in the App Store.

But the support forums show this problem started before Lion’s launch yesterday when the upgrade to 10.6.8 happened.

