Will Apple's New MacBooks Finally Include Built-In 3G?

Apple CEO Steve Jobs is expected to introduce new MacBook Air laptops today — and possibly other Mac laptops — while demonstrating a preview of the next Mac OS X operating system.



Will the MacBook Air — Apple’s premier laptop for business travellers — finally get a feature that many of its PC rivals already have: built-in 3G wireless access?

It works for the iPad — people have willingly paid more for iPads with 3G modems built in, and Apple and its wireless partners have successfully implemented a variety of wireless access options, with simple software. (Apple also recently announced a partnership with Verizon Wireless, the top U.S. wireless provider.)

How about extending this at least to the MacBook Air? And, perhaps, eventually to the entire MacBook lineup?

