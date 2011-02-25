Forget The New MacBook Pros, Where's The 15-Inch Air?

Apple announced new MacBook Pros today. They look fine, and are probably very fast.



But since we’ve gone MacBook Air — and recently upgraded to the 13-inch model — we have no interest in using a thicker MacBook Pro ever again.

What we would like to see is a 15-inch MacBook Air. That could be a seriously cool computer.

It would have a big screen — perhaps the resolution of the 17-inch MacBook Pro, the way Apple has been up-gauging the Air displays — but would be thin and light.

For now, we’re perfectly happy with the 13-inch Air, because we have giant displays at work and at home.

But for those who may be leaning toward a 15-inch Pro — especially for those who use a laptop as their only display — they could potentially get the best of both worlds with a 15-inch Air. We wouldn’t rule it out sometime in the future.

