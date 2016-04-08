Macaulay Culkin says he's 'essentially retired' at age 35

Macaulay Culkin considers himself retired from the entertainment business at the ripe ol’ age of 35.

“I’m a man in his mid-30s who’s essentially retired. I kind of go where the wind takes me a little bit,” Culkin told New York magazine in a new interview.

The interview was done in tandem with Culkin’s best friend, musician Adam Green, promoting the April 15 release of his indie movie, “Adam Green’s Aladdin.” A modern retelling of the famous genie story, “Aladdin” features Culkin in one of the roles.

The duo interviewed with the magazine in the “Home Alone” star’s “lower Broadway” apartment in Manhattan, which the writer describes as “in a state of slight disarray.”

Judging from the article, the same words can be used to describe Culkin’s general habits.

In his “essentially retired” state, the former child star “spends most of his days painting, writing in his notebooks, and ‘whatevering,'” according to the reporter.

Although it has been more than a decade since he appeared in the cult movies “Saved!” and “Party Monster,” and 24 years since starring in “Home Alone 2,” Culkin hasn’t totally disappeared from the scene. Over the years, he has shown up on several series and movies up through last year’s appearances on TV Land’s “The Jim Gaffigan Show.”

Reportedly worth $15 million, thanks largely to his early success with “Home Alone,” he can afford to have some downtime. Part of which is spent creating new versions of a popular motivational adage.

“When life gives you lemons… cook fish. When life gives you lemons… be thankful it didn’t give you testicular cancer. When life gives you lemons… you should paint them green and see if anyone notices they are not limes,” he read from one of his many notebooks. “It goes on for pages and pages.”

Watch Culkin in the trailer for “Adam Green’s Aladdin” below:

