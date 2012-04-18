14 Incredible Facts That Show Macau Is Still Crushing Las Vegas

Everyone was expecting a huge slump for China’s gambling hotspot Macau this year.Guess what? It hasn’t happened.

Recent figures (and also Evan Osnos’s great recent New Yorker article) suggest that, for all its faults, Macau is still destroying Las Vegas in every area that matters.

Gaming revenue rose 42% in 2011.

Bank of America analysts Shaun C. Kelley and Matthew A. Cole have predicted 14% growth in 2012.

But so far, Macau is beating that. January-February 2012 combined revenues were up 28 per cent year-over-year

In 2006 Macau's casino revenues had surpassed those of Las Vegas.

The money passing through Macau today is more than 5 times that going through Las Vegas.

Growth has averaged around 19% for a decade.

Billionaire Sheldon Adelson's new Sands Cotai Central casino costs $4.4 billion and opened this month.

Amongst its features, a 2,500 kilogram (5,500 pound) bronze and gold 'God of Fortune' statue.

The Sands Macau, opened in 2004, recouped its $265 million construction costs in a year.

Steve Wynn makes two-thirds of his global profits in Macau.

Fitch believes that the VIP segment will continue to drive 70% to 75% of total gaming revenue, but mass market is also growing.

Infrastructure is improving too — A high speed train to Beijing is being built, and a bridge to Hong Kong will open in 3 to 4 years.

While there are huge wage disparities, life can be good for those living there. Unemployment is below three per cent.

The average citizen earns more than the average European.

And government tax revenue is so high that residents get occasional checks under a program named the Wealth Partaking Scheme.

