These 6 Companies Have Created A Gambling Hub Three Times Bigger Than Vegas

The Macau gaming industry is booming and according to Citi estimated revenue for casinos in the region could total almost $30 billion this year.



In comparison Las Vegas gaming revenue was $10.2 billion in 2009 and is not expected to reach $12.5 billion until 2014.

Unlike the Las Vegas casinos which are only now recovering from the recession and have to deal with new American competitors, the Macau casinos did not feel the heat of an economic downturn and have only increased their wealthy customer base.

Macau-related stocks outperformed the Hang Seng Index by 118% in 2010, driven by 58% gaming revenue growth.

But it’s not just about big revenues. It’s also about luxurious, massive casinos that are easy on the eyes.

