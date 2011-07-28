Gamblers Used This Daring Scam To Rob A Macau Casino

Photo: Macau Judiciary Police

Macau police have smashed a mainland China syndicate that allegedly stole more than $3 million from casinos, according to The Standard.The seven men arrested are supposed to have invented a daring new technique.



While one man distracted people at a baccarat table, another would switch in an identical card shuffling machine modified to include a camera on the inside. The camera transmitted footage to a centre outside of the casino, where other men took one to two hours to analyse the cards [note: we’re not sure how this works].

The gamblers then reserved VIP rooms and bet according to their analysis.

The scam came to light last January during routine cleaning of the machines.

