Macaroni Grill Finds Out Its Customers Don't Care About Health, Goes Back To Promoting Indulgence

Photo: By naelyn on Flickr

Romano’s Macaroni Grill introduced a new, lighter Mediterranean menu in 2009, and stepped up its efforts to provide healthier food in the years since.But now, it has apparently realised that most people that go into its restaurants don’t care about that. Instead, they want to indulge themselves.



The chain just announced that it’s going back to focusing on its traditional Italian fare, according to Marketing Daily.

It’s new tagline is “Something New. Something Classic,” touting customer favourites from the early days of the restaurant in the late 1980s. It will continue to offer just a few sub-600 calorie meals on the new menu.

Greg Smith, chief creative officer of the chain’s ad agency VIA, told Marketing Daily that they’re trying to position the Macaroni Grill in the spirit of “self indulgence” and having a “big night out.”

Lesson learned.

Read more about the Macaroni Grill’s big changes at Marketing Daily >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.