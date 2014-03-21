How To Bake Macaron Cookies Like World-Famous Pastry Chef Francois Payard

Francois Payard is undoubtedly one of the best pastry chefs in the world.

The French chef is particularly renowned for his light-as-air, cream-filled macarons, a traditional French sweet that’s taken New York City by storm in the last couple of years.

He’s also the force behind Macaron Day NYC, which is holding its fifth annual celebration today, March 20. Bakeries around the city will offer free macaron samples, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit City Harvest.

The Chef invited us to the Francois Payard Bakery in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, where he took us through a step-by-step guide on how he makes his world famous macarons.

