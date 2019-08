New York City’s Macaron Parlour serves all kinds of macarons; flavours range from cheeto to Crème brûlée. We tried the shop’s unique macaron ice cream sandwich.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch, video and editing by Alana Yzola

